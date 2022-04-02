Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Declines By 22.3%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DWACU stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Digital World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $143.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWACU. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,129,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,184,000.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

