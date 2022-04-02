Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Grows By 22.7%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. American Trust acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $265,158,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.13. 1,031,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

