Short Interest in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Increases By 33.3%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKZ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,085,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,964,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,845,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $19,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWKZ opened at $9.73 on Friday. Hawks Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Hawks Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hawks Acquisition Corp is based in New York.

