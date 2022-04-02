Short Interest in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Expands By 25.1%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $2,220,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,264,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NARI opened at $90.92 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

