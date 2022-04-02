Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 24.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73.

