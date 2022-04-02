Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Rises By 25.8%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JHI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

