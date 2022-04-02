Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expands By 29.8%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

MSGE opened at $81.76 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

