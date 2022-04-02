Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Increases By 26.7%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MOH opened at $339.41 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $347.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.63 and its 200-day moving average is $301.08.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

