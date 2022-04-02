Short Interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Grows By 32.5%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -18.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. OLO has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OLO by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 853.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

