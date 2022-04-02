Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Decreases By 17.4%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About ProMIS Neurosciences (Get Rating)
