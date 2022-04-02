Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Decreases By 17.4%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

