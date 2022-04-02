Short Interest in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declines By 21.9%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
