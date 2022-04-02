Short Interest in SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) Decreases By 16.7%

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SPK Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. SPK Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get SPK Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPK. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.