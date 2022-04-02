Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Expands By 29.0%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.9 days.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLJF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

