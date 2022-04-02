Short Interest in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declines By 19.4%

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 23,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

WMB stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.