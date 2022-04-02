Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Increases By 25.6%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TKOMY stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.42. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

