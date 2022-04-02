Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 14.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

