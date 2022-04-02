Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock opened at $289.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.95. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $216.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

