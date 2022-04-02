Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.70.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 168.20.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after buying an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,528,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,742,000.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.