SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 4,734.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 40.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

