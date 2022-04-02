Simmons Bank Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Shares of COP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,934,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.