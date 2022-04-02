Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FMC by 59.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 49.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.13. 1,031,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

