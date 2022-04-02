Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.41. 10,135,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,985. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.14.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

