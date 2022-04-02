Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 822,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

ITT Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.