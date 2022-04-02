Simmons Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

IBM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. 4,012,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

