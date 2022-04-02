Simmons Bank Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. 2,380,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

