Simmons Bank Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.67. 896,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,160. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

