Simmons Bank Has $2.75 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,509. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.