Simmons Bank Increases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kirby by 49.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 727,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

