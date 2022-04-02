Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

