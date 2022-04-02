Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SPGS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.