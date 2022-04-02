Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.19

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.19 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 125.72 ($1.65). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,019,008 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 142 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £650 ($851.45). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 43,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £49,989 ($65,482.05). Insiders have acquired 81,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,900 in the last quarter.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

