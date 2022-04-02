SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $191.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

NYSE:SITE opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

