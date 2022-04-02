Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 251,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

