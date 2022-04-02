SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $768.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.15.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

