Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $55.60. 842,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

