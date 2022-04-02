Smiths Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1477 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Smiths Group stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

