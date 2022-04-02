Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $234.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

