SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Issues Earnings Results

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.
Shares of TLMD opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
SOC Telemed Company Profile (Get Rating)
SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
