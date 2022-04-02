SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Issues Earnings Results

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

Shares of TLMD opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,499,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 263,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

