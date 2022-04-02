SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $399.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.83. 834,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,403. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

