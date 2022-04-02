Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Insider Sells £86,275 in Stock

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) insider Howard Hohmann sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.46), for a total transaction of £86,275 ($113,014.15).

Shares of LON:SOM opened at GBX 490 ($6.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Somero Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 372 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 515.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

