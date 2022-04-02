Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,793,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRNE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

