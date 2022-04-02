Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

