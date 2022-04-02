South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

SPFI opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 168,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

