SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $30,084,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

