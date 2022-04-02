Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.55. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

