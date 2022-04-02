Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.55. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.80.
About Spark Networks (Get Rating)
