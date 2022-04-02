Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SKPGF remained flat at $$0.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.85.
