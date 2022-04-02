Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKPGF remained flat at $$0.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

