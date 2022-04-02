SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 965.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LGLV traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $144.56. 85,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $126.84 and a twelve month high of $151.10.

