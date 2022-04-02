Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ANY opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.17. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sphere 3D by 78,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 2,387.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 452,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

