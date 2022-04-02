Spin Master Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

TSE TOY opened at C$42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$35.62 and a 52 week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

