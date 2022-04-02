Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 246.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.14 ($3.22).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

LON SPI opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £984.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.41. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 163.40 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.54).

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 8,846 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($26,072.18).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.